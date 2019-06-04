  • CBS4On Air

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Police say the bomb squad was called to examine a backpack after an improvised gun went off inside it and wounded a Colorado man. The Daily Sentinel reports 36-year-old Emmett Wells was hit in the arm after the gun discharged when he set his backpack down in the hallway between two Grand Junction businesses Sunday.

Police say in arrest documents that the Grand Junction Bomb Team found two firearms in the backpack and determined the pack was safe.

Wells was taken to a hospital. He was later booked into the Mesa County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the documents, Wells told police he was on parole and had the firearms for protection.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

