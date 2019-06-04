  • CBS4On Air

National MS Society
Saturday, June 29th & Sunday, June 30th
Westminster to Fort Collins

Bike MS is the largest fundraiser held by the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society. This year 2,500 riders are expected to raise $3.2 million dollars. The National MS Society uses that money to further its mission of easing the lives of those living with multiple sclerosis, through research, education, and advocacy.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system. It has unpredictable symptoms, but is often disabling.

Bike MS starts and ends at Front Range Community College in Westminster. Riders can choose from a 68-mile, an 82-mile or a 100-mile routes on Saturday, and a 69-mile or 76-mile routes on Sunday.  Riders have to be 12-years-old or older. There is a fundraising minimum of $400.

CBS4’s Karen Leigh has close ties to the National MS society. (credit: CBS)

Register for Bike MS and support the National MS society. For information go to BikeMS.org

See the latest reporting from CBS4 about Bike MS.

