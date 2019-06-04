Filed Under:Ashford Archer, Colorado News, Hannah Marshall, Makayla Roberts


SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced the man convicted of killing two young girls in Norwood in 2017. Ashford Archer was sentenced to 24 years in prison with credit for time already served.

 

Archer was found guilty of deadly child abuse on sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshal, 8.

Investigators say the girls were dead for several weeks before they were found in September of 2017.

Makayla Victoria Roberts, 10, and Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, 8. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

Archer was part of the group that punished the girls for being impure. The girls were banished to a car. The girls died of heat, dehydration and starvation.

Ashford Archer (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

Madani Ceus, the leader of the cult, believed the August solar eclipse would bring the apocalypse. The Montrose Press reported in April, Ceus was ordered to a state hospital for a competency evaluation.

Madani Ceus (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

She is charged with first-degree murder and fatal child abuse.

RELATED: Disturbing Details Unveiled In Double Murder Case Involving Doomsday Cult

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s