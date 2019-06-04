Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced the man convicted of killing two young girls in Norwood in 2017. Ashford Archer was sentenced to 24 years in prison with credit for time already served.
Archer was found guilty of deadly child abuse on sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshal, 8.
Investigators say the girls were dead for several weeks before they were found in September of 2017.
Archer was part of the group that punished the girls for being impure. The girls were banished to a car. The girls died of heat, dehydration and starvation.
Madani Ceus, the leader of the cult, believed the August solar eclipse would bring the apocalypse. The Montrose Press reported in April, Ceus was ordered to a state hospital for a competency evaluation.
She is charged with first-degree murder and fatal child abuse.
