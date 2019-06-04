Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who stabbed and killed another man in 2010 will spend nearly 2 decades behind bars. 28-year-old Roque Colin-Tapia was extradited last August after fleeing to Mexico for almost 8 years after the murder.
20-year-old Casey Korgan died outside a house party in Evans in 2010. The two got into a fight after an arm wrestling contest. That’s when Colin-Tapia stabbed Korgan seven times.
In April, Colin-Tapia pled guilty to Second Degree Murder – Heat fo Passion. He will serve 18 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.