LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Police say a woman was stopped at a red light when a suspected drunk driver rear-ended her car, pushing it into oncoming traffic. The car was hit by three other vehicles, and 25-year-old Angela Wimmer was killed. Now Todd Grudznske — who has multiple previous convictions for DUI — is going on trial for the deadly crash.
Friends told CBS4 Wimmer was on her way home from church, when she was hit at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street just a few blocks from her home.
Wimmer was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injures.
Todd Grudznske is charged vehicular homicide, DUI, felony DUI, reckless driving, and violation of a protection order. Police say he was charged with violating a protection order because he was on probation and was prohibited from consuming alcohol.
The crash, which happened on Sept. 30, 2018, left debris spread out over 200 feet and there was massive damage to several of the vehicles involved, according to John Romero with the Lakewood Police Department.
CBS4 looked into Grudznske’s criminal record and found multiple previous convictions for DUI in Adams and Jefferson counties. Lakewood police confirm he had been previously arrested at least six times.
Jury selection in his trial was scheduled to begin Monday.