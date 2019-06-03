



– A family in Colorado Springs is struggling to understand how to move forward after a new mom died shortly after giving birth to twins. Sara Sewald and her boyfriend Dustin Sisneros were expecting their first children last month.

Last week, Sewald’s doctors noticed a problem and rushed her to the hospital. She underwent a C-section and delivered Charlotte and Ryan.

Sewald was having complications and needed surgery. But she never made it out of the operating room.

“It was just horrible to see her like that you know. She was just looking so forward to seeing our babies and raising them together,” said Sisneros. “I’m just going to be sure to tell them that their mama is going to be with us every step of the way and she may not be here now but she is watching and looking down on us from heaven.”

Sisneros’ family and friends are helping him by setting up a GoFundMe for the family’s future.

“When I start to get a little sad, I just think about all the love she has out there. All the love that we have for our kids and I know they’re going to grow up to be beautiful babies and they’re going to shine in their mother’s light for sure,” said Sisneros.

