DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies capped off a season-long homestand Sunday afternoon with their second consecutive series sweep. It was the cherry on top of an all-around impressive stretch that put the club’s postseason hopes back within reach.

Ten days earlier, the Rockies showed up to 20th and Blake four games below .500, good enough for fourth place in the NL West. They team was in a dire need of a spark. They had no idea they were about to get a full-on explosion.

In the first game back at Coors Field, Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story blasted his 100th career home run in the 448th game of his Major League career. Story is now the fastest shortstop in the history of the Major League Baseball to eclipse the century mark, reaching the milestone 22 games sooner than previous record holder Alex Rodriguez.

Story’s historic shot set off an offensive onslaught, replete with home runs, series sweeps — including a 4-game set over division foe Arizona — and four walkoff wins.

“One of our best players is out, in Charlie Blackmon, and we’re still finding ways to win,” Nolan Arenado said. “It’s really nice to see us playing well. Everyone is doing their job.”

After winning nine of the 10 games played in this homestand, the Rockies are hovering four games over .500 for the first time this season. They’ve made a complete 180 degree turn from where they were at the start of the year.

“It’s such a long season. You have ups and downs. We can look back on this and see how well we played and find confidence in that,” Story said.

“We came home and took care of business. Now we carry it with us on the road and hopefully kick some butt,” Ryan McMahon said.

Up next for the club is a 7 game road trip through Chicago and New York. As they say goodbye to the Mile High for a week, the Rockies are focused on maintaining their recent play.

“We have to keep it going – that’s the challenge. There’s always a team on the other side trying to beat you,” Manager Bud Black said after Sunday’s win. “We’re playing up to our expectations. Now we’ve got to continue it.”