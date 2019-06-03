  • CBS4On Air

WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – The time has come for a mountain lion, once fed bratwurst as a cub, to return to the wild. Officers say, in November, someone found the then-kitten, took it home and fed it bratwurst.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

They claimed they found it in a snowbank after a snowplow passed by in Walsenburg. They also claimed they released it back to the wild after they waited for it to “thaw out.”

The animal got sick and was sent to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore.

After months of recovery, the big cat was released back into the wild last weekend.

Officers also released two orphaned bear cubs from the same rehab center.

