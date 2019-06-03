COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shooting suspect remains in jail after police say he opened fire at cars along Interstate 25. The shooting happened in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon.
Police have identified the suspect as Michael McGinnis. Investigators believe the bullets hit one car on I-25, leaving the people inside badly shaken.
“I really freaked out, I started shaking. My back started hurting,” said Dylan, one of the people in the vehicle.
“I was like checking the back seat checking his seat because he said his back was in severe pain. So I was checking everything to make sure it didn’t go through,” said Austin, another person in the vehicle.
The men in the vehicle that was shot were able to identify the car and flag down a police officer with Fountain. When the suspect driver passed, officers made the arrest.
McGinnis is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.