WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police identified a man they say exposed himself to a woman on a popular trail in May. Police are now urging any other victims to come forward.
Michael Kellogg, 29, was arrested shortly after the incident on May 22. Investigators say he touched himself and chased after a runner on the Big Dry Creek Trail west of U.S. 36.
Kellogg’s most recent arrests previous to this incident was in 2014 for disorderly conduct, harassment and public indecency out of Arvada.
Anyone who may have been a victim of inappropriate behavior in the same area is asked to call Detective Troy Gordanier at 303-658-4264.