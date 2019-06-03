  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Time is running out for voters in Denver to cast their ballots in the runoff election. The deadline is 7 p.m. Tuesday.

(credit: CBS)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is facing challenger Jamie Giellis in the runoff election. It’s become a race marked by increasingly nasty ads and missteps on the campaign trail.

Michael Hancock and Jamie Giellis (credit: CBS)

As of Monday morning, about one-fifth of the voters in Denver had returned their ballots. Denver voters are notorious for returning their ballots at the last minute.

(credit: CBS)

Ballots must be received by June 4 at 7 p.m. at voting centers or in drop-off ballot boxes.

LINK: Denver Elections Division

