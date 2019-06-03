Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Time is running out for voters in Denver to cast their ballots in the runoff election. The deadline is 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is facing challenger Jamie Giellis in the runoff election. It’s become a race marked by increasingly nasty ads and missteps on the campaign trail.
As of Monday morning, about one-fifth of the voters in Denver had returned their ballots. Denver voters are notorious for returning their ballots at the last minute.
Ballots must be received by June 4 at 7 p.m. at voting centers or in drop-off ballot boxes.