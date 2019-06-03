PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Jesse Garcia, a 22-year-old man, was dragged to his death while trying to stop a car thief from stealing his SUV. It happened early Monday morning in Pueblo.
Police say Garcia left his 2001 Jeep Cherokee running about 7:45 a.m. Monday outside his home on East 5th Street in Pueblo. That’s when a thief got inside and was right in the middle of stealing it when Garcia saw what happened and tried to stop him.
The thief drove away with Garcia still holding onto the SUV. He was dragged a quarter mile before he came loose from the vehicle and fell onto the road. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced deceased.
The suspect later ditched the vehicle but remains on the run. Police found the vehicle Monday morning.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a yellow traffic safety vest and a blue hat with a red brim.
Additional Information from Pueblo Police:
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect in this incident, please call Detectives Carly Gustin at 719-240-1341, Sergeant Purvis at 719-320-6047 or Captain Bravo at 719-320-6049.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or
www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers