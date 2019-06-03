DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department has disciplined three firefighters for posing with a sex toy at the annual Fire Department Gala held in late February. A female assistant chief, a male lieutenant and a male technician all received “corrective action,” according to Department spokesperson Captain Greg Pixley.
Pixley said all three members received formal counseling on the Department Code of Conduct and appropriate conduct while in uniform, a low level form of discipline. They were counseled by DFD command officers, according to Pixley.
The action followed the fire department union’s annual Firefighters Ball, held at a downtown Denver hotel. A sex toy was apparently raffled off during the event. The novelty sex toy then made the rounds, appearing in numerous photos with firefighters, their spouses and girlfriends. Those photos were then posted online.
Pixley told CBS4 the department did not condone the behavior, which Fire Chief Eric Tade labeled “completely inappropriate.”
The event is firefighter funded and invitation only. It’s aimed at celebrating firefighter service and retirements while raising funds for charity, according to the union.
“I think its in stark contrast to our values,” said Tade in an earlier interview with CBS4. “It’s not appropriate, not what we promote and not how we want employees to treat one another.”