DENVER (CBS4)– The last day of school for students in Denver Public Schools was May 31. That also means some kids may miss meals during summer break.
That is why DPS will keep some school cafeterias open to make sure every child has food to eat this summer.
The Summer Meal Program provides free breakfast and lunch for any child up to age 18 who walks through the doors, whether they attend DPS or not.
For a location near year text FOOD to 877-877.
LINK: DPS Summer Meal Program