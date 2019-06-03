Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, Free Lunch, Summer Food Service


DENVER (CBS4)– The last day of school for students in Denver Public Schools was May 31. That also means some kids may miss meals during summer break.

That is why DPS will keep some school cafeterias open to make sure every child has food to eat this summer.

The free Summer Lunch Program at Barnum Elementary (credit: CBS)

The Summer Meal Program provides free breakfast and lunch for any child up to age 18 who walks through the doors, whether they attend DPS or not.

For a location near year text FOOD to 877-877.

LINK: DPS Summer Meal Program

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s