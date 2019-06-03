DENVER (CBS4) – Though the city’s population has grown in recent years, Denver police say the burglary crime rate is on the steady decline. DPD credited increased participation in community-based programs like Neighborhood Watch for the more than 23% decline in burglaries, compared to the previous three-year average.

“We have seen an improvement, we have seen numbers statistically come down,” said Jim Lopez, Denver Police Officer. “(Residents) are driving statistics downward by what you are doing, not by what the police are doing.”

Lopez regularly hosts community events where he teaches residents what to look for when it comes to suspicious activity. He said participation has increased during recent years, which encourages the department to continue immersing themselves in the community. He told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas it is the best example of “see something, say something.”

“Reports are going up. However, crime is going down,” said Christie Mochoruk, a Denver resident.

Mochoruk is the Neighborhood Watch Lead for University Hills. Partnering with her neighborhood, residents have helped Mochoruk distribute hundreds of signs that remind visitors to the community of the neighborhood watch program.

“Our days of having a police officer on every corner is pretty unrealistic. But, we are on every corner every day,” Mochoruk said. “We put a sign in our yard, and people pay attention.”

Lopez said the decrease in crime is a direct reflection of the growing bong between police and observant residents.

“It really is a partnership,” Lopez said.

One event that will further the relationship is “Pups on Patrol.” The Neighborhood Watch event will involve police, and encourage dog-owners to be observant while outside with their pets.

That event takes place June 12 at 1625 S. University Blvd in Denver from 6-7 p.m.