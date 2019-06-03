DENVER (CBS4) – David Duval. The golfer who once shot a 59. The golfer who during Tiger Woods’ heyday unseated him as the world’s number one player will tee it up in Colorado’s newest web.com tour event: The TPC Colorado Championship.

“As much as anything it’s just to support the inaugural event,” said Duval. “It’s important that golf is here. I’ve been here a long, long time and certainly think of myself as not a native but I’ve been here long enough that I just wanted to be a part of it.”

So what are Duval’s expectations in the championship considering he’s a part-time golfer, part-time television analyst.

“They’re always to succeed and play well,” said the 13-time winner on the PGA tour. “We all have memories. I certainly know I’ve done in the past and what I’m capable of. The difference is I don’t compete week in and week out so it’s difficult to overcome the competitive rust is difficult to overcome. I’m spotting shots to the field but I’ll be as prepared as I can be.”

Win, lose or draw, Duval predicts good things for the new tournament. It’s bringing the pros back to a golf-starved region on an annual basis for the first time since The International ended in 2006.

“The state is desperately yearning for it, the avidness for which the game is participated and played in the state is as good as anywhere,” stated Duval.

On Thursday, Duval got his first look at the 8,000 yard course that will certainly challenge the pros. It even includes a 773 yard par 5.

“I have not heard of such of thing,” added the 2001 British Open Champion. “I don’t recall playing a hole like that. It’ll be interesting to see how the hole plays.”