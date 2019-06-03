  • CBS4On Air

By Eric Christensen

DENVER (CBS4) – David Duval. The golfer who once shot a 59. The golfer who during Tiger Woods’ heyday unseated him as the world’s number one player will tee it up in Colorado’s newest web.com tour event: The TPC Colorado Championship.

David Duval celebrates after a 59 score during the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic at the PGA West Palmer Country Club in La Quinta, Calif. on Jan. 24, 1999. (credit: Harry How/Allsport)

“As much as anything it’s just to support the inaugural event,” said Duval. “It’s important that golf is here. I’ve been here a long, long time and certainly think of myself as not a native but I’ve been here long enough that I just wanted to be a part of it.”

(credit: CBS)

So what are Duval’s expectations in the championship considering he’s a part-time golfer, part-time television analyst.

“They’re always to succeed and play well,” said the 13-time winner on the PGA tour. “We all have memories. I certainly know I’ve done in the past and what I’m capable of. The difference is I don’t compete week in and week out so it’s difficult to overcome the competitive rust is difficult to overcome. I’m spotting shots to the field but I’ll be as prepared as I can be.”

(credit: CBS)

Win, lose or draw, Duval predicts good things for the new tournament. It’s bringing the pros back to a golf-starved region on an annual basis for the first time since The International ended in 2006.

(credit: CBS)

“The state is desperately yearning for it, the avidness for which the game is participated and played in the state is as good as anywhere,” stated Duval.

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday, Duval got his first look at the 8,000 yard course that will certainly challenge the pros. It even includes a 773 yard par 5.

“I have not heard of such of thing,” added the 2001 British Open Champion. “I don’t recall playing a hole like that. It’ll be interesting to see how the hole plays.”

