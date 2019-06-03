Filed Under:Daniel Avila, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police identified the 17-year-old shot and killed near Wadsworth Boulevard and Florida Avenue. They say Daniel Avila died early Sunday morning.

Daniel Avila (credit: Lakewood Police)

Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. Another person was also shot, and a fourth person was assaulted — both showed up at the hospital.

Investigators don’t have information about a suspect at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Daniel Avila and his family.

Lakewood police ask if you have any information on this shooting please call Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303-763-6800. You can remain anonymous.

