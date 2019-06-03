Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police identified the 17-year-old shot and killed near Wadsworth Boulevard and Florida Avenue. They say Daniel Avila died early Sunday morning.
Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital. Another person was also shot, and a fourth person was assaulted — both showed up at the hospital.
Investigators don’t have information about a suspect at this time.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Daniel Avila and his family.
Lakewood police ask if you have any information on this shooting please call Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or the Lakewood Police Tip Line at 303-763-6800. You can remain anonymous.