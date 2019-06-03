COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two months after Gov. Jared Polis signed the “Red Flag” gun bill into law, another community is poised to declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” More than half of Colorado’s counties have adopted similar resolutions since April, some refusing to enforce the law that takes effect in January.

But most of those counties are in rural parts of the state that are Republican strongholds. Commerce City is the first community in the Denver metro area to consider Second Amendment sanctuary status.

It is a blue collar community that is purple politically. Democrats hold state House and Senate seats while city council leans Republican. And that’s created a rub.

“I fought for my country, and I think people have the right to protect themselves and the citizen,” said Mayor Pro Tem Rick Teter.

He admits the resolution is a statement not a statute. Still, it’s exploded in debate on social media.

Teter says the city will enforce the law which allows judges to confiscate the guns of people deemed a dangerous to themselves or others. He wants to send a message to lawmakers.

“Let’s back up, let’s address mental health and the funding first and try to get these people the help they need. You can take mental health person and you do a statement where you’re going to rush his house or whatever, you may force that person to take the wrong action.”

Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City says the legislature did address mental health — putting tens of millions of dollars more toward treatment and suicide prevention — but he says gun control is also part of the solution.

“What we heard overwhelmingly in all of these shooting situations, whether they be at schools or out in the public, is people are like ‘get weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.’ That’s what extreme risk protect orders are,” Moreno said. “I don’t think we overstepped at all. I think we are trying to keep our communities safe.”

Fourteen other states have red flag gun laws. Opponents in Connecticut and Indiana sued, saying the laws were unconstitutional, and lost.