COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family in Colorado Springs says they are living in fear after finding their home riddled with bullet holes. Their home is located in the Cimarron Hills area of El Paso County.
When they arrived home, they found bullet holes and casings scattered around their home.
Police have not arrested the gunman responsible.
The family feels lucky they weren’t at home when the gunfire happened.
“The bullet hole is right between the pictures that she draws that she goes and hangs up there, that’s the exact spot where my daughter is, was daily when we were living there. If we were home it could’ve been her,” said Layla Flannagan.
Police say the home was not the only one hit. Nearby townhomes also had bullet holes. Shell casings were found at a nearby basketball court.