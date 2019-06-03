DENVER (CBS4)– The Rockies eight-game winning streak is the longest in baseball right now. Currently the team sits only a ½ game out of the final wild card spot.
It’s early but Colorado’s 9-1 home stand has them back in contention. This week’s CBS Sports MLB power rankings has the Rockies jumping 6 spots from 19 to 13. The largest jump by any team.
CBS Sports says this about the current state of the Rockies: “One question they need to answer after this streak: Can it continue on the road? The Rockies are 18-12 at home and 13-15 on the road. They get six (3 at Cubs; 3 at Mets) to prove themselves this week.”
Since starting the season 3-12 the Rockies have gone 28-15. The 2nd best record in the national league second to only the Dodgers who have the best record in all of baseball and lead the Rockies in the West by 9 games.