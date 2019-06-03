DENVER (CBS4)– The Rockies eight-game winning streak is the longest in baseball right now. Currently the team sits only a ½ game out of the final wild card spot.

It’s early but Colorado’s 9-1 home stand has them back in contention. This week’s CBS Sports MLB power rankings has the Rockies jumping 6 spots from 19 to 13. The largest jump by any team.

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 25: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies beats the throw to Richie Martin #1 of the Baltimore Orioles at second base after hitting a double in the first inning at Coors Field on May 25, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CBS Sports says this about the current state of the Rockies: “One question they need to answer after this streak: Can it continue on the road? The Rockies are 18-12 at home and 13-15 on the road. They get six (3 at Cubs; 3 at Mets) to prove themselves this week.”

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 30: David Dahl #26 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on May 30, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Since starting the season 3-12 the Rockies have gone 28-15. The 2nd best record in the national league second to only the Dodgers who have the best record in all of baseball and lead the Rockies in the West by 9 games.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s