BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Broomfield wants teenagers to vape less and play more. Monday night, people 18 and under can turn in a vape pen or electronic cigarette and get a free rec center pass for the summer.
The three-month pass gives access to all facilities, including The Bay water park, according to the Broomfield Enterprise.
“No questions and no judgment, just drop off your vape and pick up your pass,” the city website states.
Teens who want to take advantage of the offer to the Paul Derda Recreation Center at 13201 Lowell Boulevard Monday, June 3, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“Colorado leads the nation in youth use of vapor products, with 27 percent of teens currently vaping. In Broomfield and Boulder counties, 36 percent of teens report vaping,” the city website states.
The city suggests the following resources for people who want to quit smoking/vaping:
- RESOURCES FOR QUITTING: COQuitLine.org, Teen.SmokeFree.gov
- APPS FOR QUITTING: quitSTART, This Is Quitting
- INFORMATION: TobaccoIsNasty.com