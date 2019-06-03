MISSING MANDenver authorities search for 74-year-old who went missing, was last seen near a lake


BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Broomfield wants teenagers to vape less and play more. Monday night, people 18 and under can turn in a vape pen or electronic cigarette and get a free rec center pass for the summer.

(Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The three-month pass gives access to all facilities, including The Bay water park, according to the Broomfield Enterprise.

“No questions and no judgment, just drop off your vape and pick up your pass,” the city website states.

Teens who want to take advantage of the offer to the Paul Derda Recreation Center at 13201 Lowell Boulevard Monday, June 3, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Colorado leads the nation in youth use of vapor products, with 27 percent of teens currently vaping. In Broomfield and Boulder counties, 36 percent of teens report vaping,” the city website states.

The city suggests the following resources for people who want to quit smoking/vaping:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s