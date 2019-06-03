Bike to Work Day
Denver Regional Council of Governments
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Bike to Work Day is a free national event that celebrates taking alternative transportation to work. National Bike to Work Day is in May, but Colorado holds its celebration in June because of the weather.
Way to Go, a division of DRCOG, sponsors the Colorado celebration. There are more than 300 way stations set up throughout the Denver metro area, offering everything from breakfast treats to giveaway gear and bicycle maintenance.
“It’s geared towards getting people on bikes, getting them excited. It’s really a celebration of getting on your bike to commute to and from work,” said Way to Go spokeswoman Allison Redmon.
On Bike to Work Day in 2018, 35,277 participants biked 623,705 miles, burning 38.8 million calories and saving 270 tons of carbon dioxide. 39% of riders were first-time participants. 786 businesses and organizations participated in the Business Challenge.
Way to Go offers a route mapping option on its website.
Register for Bike to Work Day and enter to win great prizes. Learn more at BiketoWorkDay.us