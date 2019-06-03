



– The Rolling Stones are back in shape and among the many big name musicians taking advantage of the hot touring season and stopping in Colorado. The rockers’ No Filter Tour had to be postponed when it was announced that lead singer Mick Jagger would have to undergo surgery to replace a heart valve.

The 17-date North American leg of the tour is now up and running, and it’s as high energy as ever. Their concert at Broncos Stadium at Mile High is set for Aug. 10.

Here are some of the other big summer tours to look out for that have stops the Centennial State:

Luke Bryan – Sunset Repeat Tour

Luke Bryan is working hard this summer. The Sunset Repeat Tour kicked off last week in Philadelphia and will crisscross North America with a stop in Grand Junction on Colorado’s Western Slope on June 15. The shows will feature supporting acts Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock. Bryan’s tour will close out at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 25.

Jennifer Lopez – It’s My Party: The Live Celebration Tour

If you haven’t seen J.Lo prepping for this tour with intense workouts on Instagram, you’re missing out but your self-esteem is probably still intact. Lopez’s tour will hit Denver on June 19. Her concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.

Kacey Musgraves – Oh, What A World Tour

In addition to summer festival appearances that include the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, country music star Kacey Musgraves keeps adding dates to her 2019 Oh, What a World Tour. She recently announced four new West Coast stops. The tour will now run through September, before culminating with a two-night stand at the Fillmore in New Orleans. Her Denver show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 26 is sold out.

Ariana Grande – Sweetener World Tour

Grande, the real one not the wax one, released two entire albums (“Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next”) in just six months. Currently on her fourth concert tour, she’ll hit Miami, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Boston and Denver (July 11 at the Pepsi Center) before saying thank you.

The Backstreet Boys – DNA World Tour

Backstreet’s back, alright. The the popular 90s boyband made up of Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson are touring again. They’re currently performing across the pond but will return to the US for additional dates. They perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Aug. 8.

John Mayer – 2019 World Tour

John Mayer announced his summer tour on Instagram, telling followers he can’t wait to see their smiling faces. The Grammy Award winner’s tour includes 27-stops across North America including one on Aug. 31 at Jazz Aspen Snowmass’s end-of-summer festival — JAS Labor Day Experience. He’ll also be in Boulder at Folsom Field as a member of Dead & Co. They play two shows — July 5 & 6 — at the football stadium of the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Carrie Underwood — The Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is currently on tour in support of of her sixth studio album, “Cry Pretty.” It kicked off on May 1 in North Carolina and stops in Denver on Sept. 16 at the Pepsi Center. It will wrap on Oct. 31 in Detroit. She’ll perform 60 two-hour shows in total. And for a feel-good bonus, she’s donating a dollar from every ticket sold to a Haitian children’s charity.

