Filed Under:Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve, Medano Creek


GREAT SAND DUNES NATIONAL PARK & PRESERVE, Colo. (CBS4) – Medano Creek, a popular attraction at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, is flowing faster than normal.

The slow-melting snowpack is producing an average peak flow of about 40 cubic feet per second (cfs). The National Park Service explains the usual flow in early June is about 22 cfs.

Medano Creek (credit: National Park Service)

As temperatures begin to warm up, the flow is expected to increase in the next two weeks.

Officials say the later-than-usual surge of water also means a later-than-usual season for mosquitos in the region.

LINK: National Park Service Medano Creek Page

