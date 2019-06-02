  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A dental clinic in Colorado Springs says some of its tools were not properly cleaned. Peak Vista says the problem was discovered at its main office.

(credit: CBS)

A dental assistant caught the problem. The CEO says the tools were cleaned, but never went through the final step of the sterilization process.

“I’ve been with Peak Vista almost 28 years, and this has never happened before. I want patients to know that Peak Vista cares deeply,” said Pam McManus, CEO of Peak Vista Dental.

Peak Vista says workers narrowed the search for patients down to 27 people who may have been exposed. They’ve been able to reach all, but three of them.

