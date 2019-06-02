LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Early Sunday morning neighbors in a Lakewood neighborhood called police after hearing gun shots. Officers responded to the area near Wadsworth Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

“I woke up about 4:20 a.m. or so in the morning and I heard gunshots. Bang bang bang bang bang, then a couple more afterwards. I looked out and all of a sudden there was police showing up all over the place and red lights and ambulances and fire trucks coming in, and I said well whatever this was it was big,” said David Allomong.

When the officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“They took a couple of gurneys by and took two people out of here,” said Allomong.

Later another gunshot victim and a victim of an assault showed up at the hospital. In total three people had been shot and one person had been assaulted.

One of those victims, a 17-year-old boy, later died.

Investigators were seen collecting evidence from the interior of a vehicle.

Neighbors who heard the shots are surprised because they say it’s a pretty quiet area.

Allomong has lived in the area for 12 years. He says he’s used to seeing car wrecks on Wadsworth, but not gun violence.

“This is the first time I’ve heard gunshots,” he said. “This isn’t a gunshot neighborhood.”

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect in this case, but say they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.