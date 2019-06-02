(HOODLINE) – Craving French food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
The Plimoth
Topping the list is The Plimoth. Located at 2335 E. 28th Ave. in the Skyland, the Italian, French and New American spot is the highest rated high-end French restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp.
This spot was named one of the best restaurants of 2018 by 5280 Magazine. On the menu, look for main dishes like soft-shell crab in Thai peanut sauce and grilled bavette steak paired with vegetables.
Bistro Vendome
Next up is Lower Downtown’s Bistro Vendome, situated at 1420 Larimer St. With four stars out of 703 reviews on Yelp, the French spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
This Parisian spot is spearheaded by executive chef Jennifer Jasinski, who boasts a culinary resume that includes San Francisco’s Postrio and Las Vegas’ Spago, according to its website. On the menu, look for dishes like seared Maine scallops and grilled Berkshire pork chop.
Mizuna
Mizuna, a wine tasting room and French spot in Capitol Hill, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 262 Yelp reviews. Head over to 225 E. Seventh Ave. to see for yourself.
This French eatery was named one of 18 restaurants in the state to earn the Colorado AAA four-diamond rating, which classifies a restaurant as “distinctive.” On the menu, look for plates like Alaskan halibut and asparagus bisque.
Article provided by Hoodline.