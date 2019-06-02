  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera
DENVER (CBS4) – Early June is known for severe weather in Colorado with afternoon thunderstorms capable of everything from large hail and damaging wind to flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Storms happen with a combination of favorable wind patterns between the ground combine with low-level moisture and a trigger, such as daytime heating or disturbances in the atmosphere.

(credit: CBS4 Photojournalist Rob McClure)

Conditions could come together Sunday afternoon and evening to produce scattered thunderstorms that become severe with the main threat being large hail. Because of this the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire Interstate 25 corridor between Wyoming and New Mexico, including the Denver metro area. The adjacent plains are also included in the watch.

A watch simply means to watch the latest conditions because severe storms are possible. Should a storm materialize and threaten a specific location a warning may be issued.

