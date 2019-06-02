



On the 78th anniversary of the death of Lou Gehrig, a small group of Coloradans came together to raise awareness for Lou Gehrig’s Disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The group decided they would mark the anniversary with a climb challenge.

“It’s tough, but you know the disease we are raising awareness for is tough,” said Transform Fitness instructor Rachel Sopinsky.

“A typical, 30 minute class, the goal is to get 3,000 feet, and you leave that class super sweaty,” she said.

But for Climb ALS, the goal is to have people workout on stationary climbers for three hours and get to a total of 17,000 feet.

“This is going to be difficult, and I’m not as young as I was back in the day,” said 63-year-old Carlos Arellanes.

Arellanes has been a firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department since 1989. He flew into Denver for the event.

“Just want to give back something, to inspire others and just to raise awareness.”

ALS is a neuromuscular disease that causes a body to slowly become more paralyzed. The mind remains active, so the person afflicted becomes a prisoner in their own body.

“Someone is going through something really difficult. I can put myself through something difficult to give back,” said Sopinsky.

A small group… hoping to inspire great things.

“Hopefully next year I can inspire other firefighters from around the world, maybe we can get something going here, make it more challenging and raise more awareness for ALS,” said Carlos.

Sopinsky’s family also organizes the annual Death Ridge Tour, a three-day bike ride through Colorado’s southwestern mountains.

