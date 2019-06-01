NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The second annual Red and Blue BBQ cook-off in Northglenn helped raise money for fallen and injured first responders on Saturday. CBS4 photojournalist Robert Sanchez spoke with the firefighter who started it all after his successful fight against cancer.
Mike Dawson, a North Metro firefighter and paramedic, combined his love for BBQ and his fellow first responders with the event.
Twenty-five teams compete in categories of chicken, brisket and pork ribs.
The event is free, but sampling tickets cost $3 and the Northglenn-Rotary Club sold beer pairings.
All ticket proceeds and overall profits go toward the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation and Colorado Concerns of Police Survivors.
Last year’s event raised more than $8,500.