DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayoral Candidate Jamie Giellis secured the endorsements of key rivals shortly after election night in May. It appears a developer helped make that happen.
A sizable donation was given to a former candidate, Lisa Calderon, to pay off her campaign debt. Calderon endorsed Giellis within a day or two of the donation.
LLC’s associated with Zepplin Development, Giellis’ biggest donor, donated $15,000 to Calderon. Mayor Michael Hancock’s campaign calls it “pay to play politics.”
The runoff election between Giellis and Hancock is Tuesday, June 4.
