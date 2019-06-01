  • CBS4On Air

Jamie Giellis, Lisa Calderon, Michael Hancock


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayoral Candidate Jamie Giellis secured the endorsements of key rivals shortly after election night in May. It appears a developer helped make that happen.

Lisa Calderon (credit: CBS)

A sizable donation was given to a former candidate, Lisa Calderon, to pay off her campaign debt. Calderon endorsed Giellis within a day or two of the donation.

LLC’s associated with Zepplin Development, Giellis’ biggest donor, donated $15,000 to Calderon. Mayor Michael Hancock’s campaign calls it “pay to play politics.”

(credit: CBS)

The runoff election between Giellis and Hancock is Tuesday, June 4.

RELATED: Denver Police Union Endorses Hancock, Cites Camping Ban

