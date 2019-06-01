Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is named the third top state to find a job. WalletHub compared 50 states on job market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy.
Massachusetts and Washington were ranked first and second respectively.
Heavier consideration was given to economic environment because factors, researchers say, in that category heavily influence someone’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.
Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia were ranked the bottom three states, respectively, for those trying to find a job.