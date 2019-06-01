Filed Under:Colorado News, WalletHub


DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is named the third top state to find a job. WalletHub compared 50 states on job market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy.

Massachusetts and Washington were ranked first and second respectively.

(credit: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Heavier consideration was given to economic environment because factors, researchers say, in that category heavily influence someone’s decision in terms of relocation for employment.

Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia were ranked the bottom three states, respectively, for those trying to find a job.

LINK: 2019’s Best & Worst States for Jobs

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s