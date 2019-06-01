  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arkansas River, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo police are investigating a body found in the Arkansas River Saturday morning. An angler found the body.

The body, which has not been identified, was found about 200 yards from a walk bridge near Moffat Street, police say.

The Arkansas River (credit: outdoors-adventures.org)

Investigators say the body is that of a male, and had no obvious signs of trauma. They say the body had been in the water for at least two days.

The county coroner is expected to determine the cause of death and to release the victim’s identification.

