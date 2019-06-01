Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Five artists were chosen to paint pianos sitting along 16th Street Mall. The city started looking for qualifying artists in April. Tom Raynor was one of the artists who started his work on Friday morning.
He turned to art as therapy after contracting a serious infection which left him temporarily paralyzed.
Raynor says he’s proud he can now share his passion with others.
“It’s just a great way of, you know, throwing some color into downtown Denver and having people enjoy being down here,” he said.
Raynor’s finished work features a perfect spring scene with flowers and bright colors.
Five pianos will line the pedestrian mall as part of the “Your Keys to the City” program. The pianos are featured between Champa and Curtis Streets.