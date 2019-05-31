(HOODLINE) -Spending time in City Center North? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pho restaurant to a bookstore. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in City Center North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Pho 888
Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Pho 888, which offers noodles and more. Located at 539 N. Sable Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 590 reviews on Yelp.
L & L Hawaiian Barbeque
Next up is L & L Hawaiian Barbeque, which offers barbecue and more, situated at 14221 E. Cedar Ave., Unit C. With four stars out of 525 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Sabor Mexican Grill
Mexican, breakfast and brunch and Tex-Mex spot Sabor Mexican Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 14301 E. Cedar Ave., four stars out of 105 reviews.
Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, which offers books, newspapers, magazines and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 170 S. Abilene St. to see for yourself.
Skechers Factory Outlet
Check out Skechers Factory Outlet, which has earned four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shoe store at 130 S. Abilene St., Suite SM3, Aurora City Place.
Article provided by Hoodline.