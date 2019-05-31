



Rogel Aguilera-Mederos arrived at Jefferson County court hand-in-hand with his wife. It’s been more than a month since his semi-truck slammed into stalled traffic on Interstate 70 at Denver West, killing four people and damaging or destroying 28 vehicles.

The driver of the truck has been charged with 40 counts including vehicle killer homicide and assault. He remains free on a $400,000 bond.

Prosecutors asked a judge to make the driver wear a GPS monitor ankle bracelet so he wouldn’t flee.

The driver’s attorney Rob Corry disagreed, telling reporters, “It’s a useless cosmetic shackle, and in this case it’s humiliating and dangerous.”

A person in another vehicle recorded the truck coming downhill on I-70. The video showed it passing a runaway truck ramp and nearly forcing another vehicle off the road. A short time later, the out of control truck crashed into standing traffic on I-70 at Denver West Parkway.

Prosecutors told the judge the driver tried to flee after the crash. Darin Barton, who is nicknamed the homeless hero for helping after the collision, said that’s not what he saw.

“Me and my friend know that the man didn’t try to run. He was hurt, so, he was helped from the accident to where we were sitting and then from where we were sitting at, to the ambulance,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Judge Bradley Burback found that Aguilera-Maderos poses no threat to the community and the GPS ankle bracelet would not prevent him from fleeing.

Aguilera-Maderos will be back in court in July for a preliminary hearing.