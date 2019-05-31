ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — In Rocky Mountain National Park, snowplow drivers have cleared most of Trail Ridge Road — but the Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store (elevation 11,796 feet) are still buried almost up to their roofs!
Every year, snowplow operators begin plowing Trail Ridge Road in mid-April. Crews from the west side of the park and crews from the east side of the park move along the road and eventually meet near the Alpine Visitor Center. They reached the buildings on May 17… but they continued to get more snow in the past two weeks.
“Multiple spring snowstorms have pushed plow efforts back to lower elevations on Trail Ridge Rd several times,” park officials said on Twitter on Thursday.
They shared photos of the Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store and wrote “yes-those are rooftops!”
Officials said, due to the continuing winter-like conditions, it’s too soon to predict when Trail Ridge Road will be open to vehicles. Call the Trail Ridge Road Status Line at 970-586-1222 for the most up-to-date information.
Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation. Park plow operators normally encounter drifts from 18 to 22 feet, officials said.