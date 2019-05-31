  • CBS4On Air

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Demolition work began on a home in Littleton on Friday. The home was deemed a nuisance by neighbors and the City of Littleton.

Littleton police say since 2012, the house at 7874 South Windermere Circle has received multiple violations and was condemned.

In March, there was a gas leak at the house and a few days later a fire broke out at the property. Neighbors think the fire was suspicious, but South Metro Fire Rescue says it’s still under investigation.

“Good finally, it’s been… we moved in, my parents moved in like 12 years ago, and he’s been creeping around since we moved here,” said one neighbor.

Littleton hopes to recover the cost of the demolition and debris removal from the property owner.

