(HOODLINE) – If you’ve got sushi on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 13650 E. Colfax Ave. in the Jewell Heights – Hoffman Heights neighborhood (near Colfax & I-225), the new arrival is called Sushi Rama. This new business specializes in cooked and raw Japanese seafood. From nigiri to sashimi to sushi rolls, this spot hopes to satisfy your sushi cravings.
With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has already made a solid impression.
David M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 12, wrote, “This place is freaking amazing. Sushi is delicious and plentiful. Long gone are the days of ordering a piece of sushi and waiting for it to come out. Just grab what looks good and enjoy.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sushi Rama is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.
Article provided by Hoodline.