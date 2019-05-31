DENVER (CBS4)– On Friday, the Colorado Rockies optioned left-handed pitcher, Kyle Freeland to the Triple-A Albuquerque. The club also optioned outfielder, Yonathan Daza.
In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Chris Rusin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and right-handed pitcher Jesus Tinoco was recalled from Triple-A.
The time has come for Kyle Freeland to get some baseball rehab down in New Mexico. The 26-year old Colorado native is 2-6 this season with a 7.13 ERA. In his 12 starts this season, Freeland has 25 walks and 49 strikeouts.
Freeland is being optioned to Triple-A for the first time in his career, since his Major League debut on April 7, 2017.
Freeland finished fourth in the National League Cy Young voting last season after going 17 – 7 with a 2.85 ERA. He’s just the second Rockies pitcher to finish top five in Cy Young Award voting.
Across parts of three seasons with the Rockies, Freeland has gone 30-24 with a 3.92 ERA in 73 starts and five relief appearances.