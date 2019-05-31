  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4)– On Friday, the Colorado Rockies optioned left-handed pitcher, Kyle Freeland to the Triple-A Albuquerque. The club also optioned outfielder, Yonathan Daza.

In corresponding moves, left-handed pitcher Chris Rusin was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and right-handed pitcher Jesus Tinoco was recalled from Triple-A.

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 28: Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies pitching in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins during Opening Day at Marlins Park on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The time has come for Kyle Freeland to get some baseball rehab down in New Mexico. The 26-year old Colorado native is 2-6 this season with a 7.13 ERA. In his 12 starts this season, Freeland has 25 walks and 49 strikeouts.

Freeland is being optioned to Triple-A for the first time in his career, since his Major League debut on April 7, 2017.

Freeland finished fourth in the National League Cy Young voting last season after going 17 – 7 with a 2.85 ERA. He’s just the second Rockies pitcher to finish top five in Cy Young Award voting.

Across parts of three seasons with the Rockies, Freeland has gone 30-24 with a 3.92 ERA in 73 starts and five relief appearances.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s