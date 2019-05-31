DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis has signed two pieces of LGBTQ legislation into law in Colorado. One will ban conversion therapy for minors and the other will make it easier for transgender Coloradans to change their gender on birth certificates.
“Versions of these bills were first introduced in 2015, and were previously sent to kill committees in the Republican-controlled Senate after passing the House,” said officials with One Colorado, an advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Coloradans. “This year, both bills passed with bipartisan support in both chambers.”
Jude’s Law will make it easier for Coloradans to update their gender on their birth certificate to M, F or X without a surgery, a doctor’s note, or court order — allowing trans people the ability to self-identify. Colorado is one of three states in the country (along with California and Oregon) to have non-binary gender options for both driver’s licenses and birth certificates.
The other law signed Friday will ban a state-licensed mental health care provider from practicing conversion therapy on a patient under 18 years of age in order to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.
In January, Denver city councilors voted unanimously to ban conversion therapy for minors.