DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of new affordable homes will be available for purchase soon in Denver thanks to a new partnership announced this week. Through the partnership, which includes Denver Economic Development & Opportunity and Habitat for Humanity, the multi-family affordable housing will remain affordable through a 99-year land trust.

Many of the approximately 75 houses are being renovated as part of the $5.5 million plan, but some new homes are also being built.

The new homes are located at the following areas:

– East 44th Avenue and Columbine Street in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhood
– East Archer Drive between Lowry Boulevard and Oneida Street in Denver’s Lowry area

“Housing exists today, and while it is overwhelming to think of the full need in our community, when we’re able to work alongside a family to allow their dreams to become their reality, it’s incredible. And the impact is so significant,” Habitat for Humanity spokeswoman Heather Lafferty said.

