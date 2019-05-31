DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for some amazing colors and drawings in Denver this weekend! Artists will hit the sidewalks for the 17th annual Denver Chalk Art Festival on Larimer Square. More than 200 artists will fill the square with vibrant colors and images, all created with chalk.
“I truly believe it was the medium I was meant to find,” explained Laura Thomas, an artist in the festival. “My fingers are the paintbrushes.”
The festival allows artists from all over to bring their imaginations to life, by turning the street into a canvas.
“You’re on the ground and you are in the art,” Thomas explained. “In no other form of art can you really experience being in it and part of it.”
People can come out to the festival to check out the excitement, and watch the artist’s work unfold right before their eyes. The Chalk Art Festival is free to the public and will be held on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be live music, and fun activities for kids.