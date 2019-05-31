  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Commerce City News, Red Flag Law, Second Amendment


COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – City councilors in Commerce City will debate whether or not they will ask their police to enforce the new Red Flag Law.

On Monday, councilors will debate a resolution that would declare the city an area of “second amendment rights preservation.”

35 counties in Colorado have already adopted a similar resolution, including Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Weld, Larimer, Teller, and Park Counties.

(credit: CBS)

The bills, signed into law by Governor Jared Polis on April 12, allowed law enforcement in Colorado to take guns from people determined to pose a threat to themselves or others.

The public hearing will happen during the city council’s regular meeting, at 6pm in the council chambers. The hearing for the resolution is set to being around 9:10 p.m. If you’d like to read the resolution in full, you can do so here. To see the council’s agenda, click here.

 

