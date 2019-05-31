By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos quarterback, Chad Kelly, has been handed a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Kelly will be suspended without pay for his incident last fall while he was with the Broncos.

Chad Kelly (credit: CBS)

The signal caller was arrested on a trespassing charge, after being escorted out of a Halloween party. The Broncos released Kelly after the incident.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Kelly last week. He is allowed to participate in all of the Colts’ offseason work and the preseason, but he will be prohibited from participating during the first two weeks of the regular season.

