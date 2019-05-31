Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shortage of bus drivers forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to cancel two of its Bustang routes last year. Now CDOT is bringing them back.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shortage of bus drivers forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to cancel two of its Bustang routes last year. Now CDOT is bringing them back.
There’s a late morning run from Fort Collins to Denver and an early morning route from Vail to Denver.
CDOT says there just weren’t enough qualified drivers with commercial licenses when the routes were cancelled last year.
Now CDOT has been able to fill the positions just in time for the summer travel season.
Besides a place to buy tickets, the JustRide Bustang app also has the latest schedules.