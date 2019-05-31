



– For decades, the Boys and Girls Club in Wellington has been hoping for more space to help kids in the community. On Friday, a new building was unveiled helping the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County to help twice as many kids.

“For the last 25 years we’ve been operating out of a 200 square foot renovated park shelter,” said Kayce Headrick the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Larimer County. “On Monday, we’re going to double the amount of kids that were able to serve. By doubling that means we took about 50 kids off of a waiting list. So, 50 kids and families that were told ‘no’… they’re in.”

The Sage Homes Boys and Girls Club will officially open it’s doors for summer programs. The clubs is moving about three blocks to share part of the Wellington Community Church. Years of work and significant donations helped fund and propel the move.

“Today is just this incredible moment that it’s happening. And it’s not just about us at the Boys and Girls Clubs. It’s about the community that surrounded themselves around Boys and Girls Clubs to make sure the kids in Wellington had a place to go when they needed it most,” Headrick said.

“People have been stoked, like so excited,” said Asha Garner, a soon-to-be 7th grader who has been a member to the club for five years. “It’s exciting for me to be a part of this and the fact that we have a new building. My plan is to come here five days a week.”

The expansion hasn’t just allowed more kids to take part in the club, but will also allow for more programs the kids can take.

“We can make our community bigger. We can make our community stronger,” said Garner.

“Just the features of safety and program quality are second to none,” Headrick said.