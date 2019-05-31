ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts, skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the fresh powder this week. At Arapahoe Basin, the ski area plans to stay open until at least June 23.
And it’s not just A-Basin: Aspen is reopening for weekend skiing and Breckenridge remains open this weekend.
“Had no idea there would be this much snow up here, totally awesome,” skier Alec Makenas told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Friday.
Summer skiing at A-Basin isn’t unheard of. In 1995, the ski area stayed open until Aug. 10.
“We were driving through snow driving up here from the airport and Wednesday was a powder day, the snow is actually pretty good,” said Lisa Jette who is visiting from California.
So, skiing the Fourth of July weekend isn’t out of the question this year. But we’ll just have to wait and see.