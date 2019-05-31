  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:A-Basin, Arapahoe Basin, Skiing

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Wearing shorts and short-sleeved shirts, skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the fresh powder this week. At Arapahoe Basin, the ski area plans to stay open until at least June 23.

(credit: CBS)

And it’s not just A-Basin: Aspen is reopening for weekend skiing and Breckenridge remains open this weekend.

(credit: CBS)

“Had no idea there would be this much snow up here, totally awesome,” skier Alec Makenas told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Friday.

(credit: CBS)

Summer skiing at A-Basin isn’t unheard of. In 1995, the ski area stayed open until Aug. 10.

(credit: CBS)

“We were driving through snow driving up here from the airport and Wednesday was a powder day, the snow is actually pretty good,” said Lisa Jette who is visiting from California.

(credit: CBS)

So, skiing the Fourth of July weekend isn’t out of the question this year. But we’ll just have to wait and see.

(credit: CBS)

Matt Kroschel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s