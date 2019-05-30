  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Routt County Humane Society, Steamboat Springs News

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman carrying a guitar case walked into the Routt County Humane Society and pulled up a stool on Thursday. She began to strum and sing to an audience of dogs.

At first, they barked with excitement inside their chain link pens, but soon they became quiet.

Volunteer musicians are making frequent stops at the shelter these days, A small part in a unique enrichment program with the goal of making the shelter stay a little more enjoyable for the animals left here waiting to go a forever family.

“They seem to actually listen to my music, we have a connection, I can sense it,” singer Rachel Melby told CBS4 Thursday as she played.

The volunteers musician program was dreamed up by volunteer and enrichment coordinator Jessica Scroble and her team. They thought it would be a way to get more volunteers involved and also help soothe the animals dealing with the stress of being in the shelter surrounded by other scared and abandoned dogs.

“Anything we can do to provide them with something different, get them out of their pens is helpful,” Scroble said.

There’s a steal guitar player, violinist, and soon a group of ukulele players, all providing volunteer playing time at the shelter.

The Routt County Humane Society would love to share their programs with other shelters, and they are also welcoming more volunteers.

Matt Kroschel

