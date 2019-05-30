Comments
LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear in Larkspur was caught taking out the trash… well, not really. He was captured on security video moving the trash can around in Larkspur.
The bear wheeled the trash can into the driveway. Not long after, the bear tipped it over and crawled inside.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says easy access to trash cans only encourages bears to get closer to people. They encourage people who live in Colorado’s mountain areas and foothills to get bear-proof trash cans.
I rarely support criminalizing more behavior, but it should be at least a civil offense to permit a bear access to garbage and a misdemeanor to do so repeatedly or to deliberately feed them.